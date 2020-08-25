1 hour ago

Former Ghana International Nii Odartey Lamptey has backed the head coach's decision to scour the leagues in Europe looking for European born Ghanaians to play for the national team.

Ghana has in the past used foreign born Ghanaian like Junior Agogo, Kevin Prince Boateng, Kwasi Appiah, Adam Kwarasey, Jeffrey Schlupp among others.

C.K Akonnor when he took over the job went on an european tour to try and convince players of Ghanaian descent to play for the Black Stars.

Two players who have been linked with call ups are Brighton's Tariq Lamptey and Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah.

"Our major objective is to win a trophy so it’s a key agenda for every coach," Nii Lamptey told Peace FM.

"Every coach has his philosophy but I believe you must have a large pool of players so that in case a player is unavailable, you can easily replace him.

"It has been a long time since we won a trophy so winning it is important but having a good team will help you during tournaments.

"CK is now building his team so he will use a lot of methods. Selecting new players is the right thing because in case of anything, it will help him get some replacements. It's a good decision that he is starting with that."

France-born Strasbourg centre-back Alexander Djiku, Anderlecht's former Netherlands youth defender Derrick Luckassen, France-born Gent midfielder Elisha Owusu and Enock Kwateng of French side Bordeaux, according to Akonnor, have decided to turn up for the Black Stars.

Ghana will be back to action in November when they play Sudan in the AFCON qualify which will be C.K Akonnor's debut as coach.