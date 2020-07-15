2 hours ago

Former Black Star player Nii Odartey Lamptey could trigger further legal punishment against his ex wife Gloria Appiah, law lecturer Mr. Vanboven Swans Essien has said.

According to the senior lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Cape Coast, Lamptey is at liberty to sue the ex-wife for "misattributed paternity".

It comes after the the 45 year old won a legal suit against Gloria Appiah at the appeals court on Monday, regarding the ownership of a property at East Legon.

The Court dismissed an appeal filed by the hyperactive ex-wife to occupy the footballer’s plush 7-bedroom apartment in East Legon as she wanted it as part of her recompense after their failed marriage in 2013.

Results of an undercover Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) test revealed that the former Ghanaian international never fathered any of ‘his’ three children, a shattering revelation which collapsed the wedlock that had existed over a decade.

Monday's ruling seems to settle the protracted legal tussle that has spanned seven years, with Odartey's expression of satisfaction over the outcome as the woman has been ordered by the court to move out as soon as possible.

But speaking on Takoradi's on Skyy Power FM, Mr. Swanzy-Essien said the ex-Ghana footballer can move to court to further demand for compensation from the ex-wife especially when misattributed paternity had been established.

“Odartey Lamptey could have gone ahead, in this same case or in a separate case, to ask for a refund of all expenses from the ex-wife for fraudulently attributing the kids to him as the biological father,” the 2005 Best Law Student posited.

Mr. Vanboven Swans Essien

Odartey's 23-year old marriage with Gloria Appiahs came to an end after he found out that the three children he raised with the lady, were not his biological children.

In June 2017, an Accra High Court instructed the ex-Anderlecht player to release to the ex-wife Miss Gloria Appiah, his 4-bed room house at Dome in addition to a car and a cash of GHC 200,000, which he did as an alimony.

The embittered ex-wife, very dissatisfied with the outcome, filed for an appeal against the ruling, requesting the court to grant her occupancy at her East Legon apartment owned by the ex-husband. However, the Appeals Court on Monday, upheld the earlier decision of the High Court decision which rejected Gloria Appiah’s additional claim of Nii Odartey Lamptey’s 7-bed room house at East Legon as part of her alimony following their divorce.