4 hours ago

Parliament watchdog Odekro has called for 30 other MPs in addition to Sarah Adwoa Safo, Henry Quartey and Kennedy Agyapong to face the privileges’ committee of Parliament for absenteeism.

In a statement, Odekro noted that its analysis found that the three MPs were not alone in absenting themselves for 15 sitting days.

“The forty-one (41) Votes and Proceedings analysed were all sourced from the Parliament of Ghana. The Votes and Proceedings from the absolute basis for our conclusion – no outside data sources or opinions were used in our analysis,” Odekro stated.

The list of the other 30 includes Ministers like Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Dormaa Central MP; Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Ofoase/Ayirebi MP and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Ablekuma West MP.

While the vast majority of the 30 MPs are part of the Majority group, a Minority MP, Cassiel Ato Forson is also cited by Odekro for missing 18 days of Parliamentary sittings.

Of the initial three already hauled before the privileges committee, Kennedy Agyepong and Henry Quartey have been cleared for absenting themselves.

The committee determined that their excuses for absenting themselves were reasonable.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbinis deferred his pronouncement on the fate of Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, who did not show up before the committee.

Find below the list of MPs cited by Odekro

Source: citifmonline