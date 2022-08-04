2 hours ago

The Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court in the Eastern Region has sentenced a 42-year-old man to 12 months’ imprisonment for stealing parts of ECG transformers at Kodjonya, a suburb of Odumase-Krobo.

The convict, Isaac Azu, was said to have been spotted around an ECG transformer at Kodjonya at about 1:30 am on 31st July 2022 by a resident of the area.

Eyewitnesses raised an alarm and that attracted some other residents of the area.

The convict was given a hot chase and grabbed him in possession of some parts of the ECG transformer.

According to sources at the ECG, the residents took the suspect to the Odumase Police Station where he was detained after admitting to stealing parts of the transformer.

The police, subsequently, processed him for court where he was sentenced by His Honour Frank Gbeddy on Wednesday, 3rd August 2022.

The items he stole were identified as six fuses, earth cables and a switch all valued at Gh¢2731.38.

The transformer was off due to the blackout in the Krobo area.