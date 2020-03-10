2 hours ago

Angry youth of Awutu Ofaakor in the Central Region have threatened to attack the Police in the area following the bailing of Detective Corporal Michael Larbie who was arrested in connection with a shooting incident that happened over the weekend.

Corporal Larbie who is the boundary chief and Tufuhene of Awutu Ofaakor was arrested by Combat 23 patrol team from the Accra region and the Kasoa Divisional Patrol team.

About 20 individuals during a chieftaincy dispute besieged the Ofaakor Palace demanding for the remains of the late Akyeamehene of Ofaakor Nana Kojo Amoashie.

Detective Corporal Michael Larbie is said to have led a group of individuals into the palace during the traditional ceremony to create mayhem and demand for the body of the late Akyeamehene.

According to the Central Region Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Irene Oppong, Corporal Michael Larbie is currently under investigation.

“Combat 23 patrol team from the Accra Region and Kasoa Divisional Police team in an operation arrested Detective Corporal Micheal Labrie of the CID headquarters who is said to be the boundary and Tufuhene of Ofaakor town. He has been arrested in connection with the shooting incident that took place on the 7th of March 2020 at the Ofaakor palace. Investigations into the incident continue,” DSP Irene Oppong said.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Kasapa FM news Yaw Boagyan, some angry Youths in the Kasos Ofaakor threatened to also fight the police for granting the detective police officer bail.

According to them, the police officer has been threatening the Youth in the area anytime he goes to there hence they are warning the Ofaakor Police to re-arrest the policeman and jail him else they will also fight them.

Meanwhile, the Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly together with the police have begun investigations into the incident.

According to the Municipal Chief Executive, Micheal Essuman Mensah, four individuals have already been arrested and have been sent to the Police headquarters for questioning.

“About 15 to 20 detectives are here to pick the needed evidence and statement for us to be able to establish a prima facie case and be able to charge the suspects who have been arrested together with some other 3 accomplices. There are some names that have been mentioned of which the police have taken notice of and they will also look for them.”

KasapaFM