47 minutes ago

All sixteen Women’s Premier League Clubs have been notified to pick up their Office Equipment from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat in Accra.

This comes after the GFA recently announced that it had procured computers, scanners, printers, IT systems and Internet Connectivity materials for its stakeholders.

The GFA allocated an amount of two hundred and ninety thousand dollars ($290,000) from the FIFA Forward 1.0 Programme to purchase these equipment for all 16 Women’s Premier League Clubs, 10 Regional Football Associations, 18 Ghana Premier League Clubs, the 48 Division One League Clubs, the GFA Secretariat and the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

Representatives of the WPL clubs are to contact logistics manager, Felix Gbafa, at the GFA secretariat from Thursday, March 25 for their respective equipment.

Below are the equipment each WPL Club will receive:

1 HP Desktop Computers

1 HP Scanjet Enterprise Scanner

1 HP LaserJet M402N printer

1 APC UPS 1000VA

1 internet Turbonet (4G Wi-Fi)

GFA COMMUNICATIONS