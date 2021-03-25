28 minutes ago

Office equipment allocated to all ten (10) Regional Football Association’s are ready for distribution.

The equipment are to be used at the Regional offices of the GFA aimed at enhancing administrative work at the regional level.

This is in furtherance to an earlier pledge by the GFA to allocate two hundred and ninety thousand dollars ($290,000) from the FIFA Forward 1.0 Programme to purchase of computers, scanners, printers, I.T systems and internet connectivity materials for its stakeholders.

During a symbolic presentation to RFA Chairmen from the Greater Accra and Volta regions, GFA President Kurt ES Okraku explained that the equipment is to help members of the Association to effectively communicate among themselves and to ensure that registration of players is decentralized.

“In the beginning of the year we announced that our FA intends to fully assess the benefits of FIFA forward 1.0 and 2.0 and we did make a big pronouncement at Congress that we are looking at expanding our IT infrastructure in order to communicate effectively with all our members.”

“The 10 RFAs, 48 Division One League clubs, 16 Women’s League clubs and 18 Premier league clubs will all be beneficiaries of these IT investments”, the GFA President stated.

Each RFA is expected to receive;

1 HP Desktop Computers

1 HP Scanjet Enterprise Scanner

1 HP LaserJet M402N printer

1 APC UPS 1000VA

1 internet Turbonet (4G Wi-Fi)

RFAs have also been allocated with official email addresses from the GFA’s Microsoft Office 365 platform.

