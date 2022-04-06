1 hour ago

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has signed a five year contract with Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

The 18 year old protégé has been in Portugal the last few weeks and on Wednesday 6th April, 2022 signed a long term contract with Sporting Lisbon as he turned 18 years in a few days ago ending persistent speculations about a move to Portugal.

Fatawu Isahaku was in March 2021 handed a call up to the Black Stars B for a friendly match against Uzbekistan were he shone by scoring a goal and has since been elevated to the Black Stars proper.

Issahaku has been with Steadfast since 2019, when he was spotted by the club playing in an U13s tournament while at the Tamale Utrecht academy in the Northern Region.

Even then, the fleet-footed forward was head and shoulders above his peers, top-scoring in the competition with 13 goals.

Now 18, it remains to be seen whether Issahaku has found his best position yet. He has played as a No.10 and as a No.8, but his best performances have come on the right flank, where he can take on and beat his man, then cut inside and rifle towards goal with his left foot.

While forward-looking and ambitious in possession, he does not shirk his defensive duties, although with the outrageous goals from distance also comes significant profligacy – he failed to hit the target with over 50 per cent of his attempts on goal at the U20 Afcon, and it is an element of his game that will need to be refined in the professional game.

Following his arrival at Steadfast, Issahaku wasted little time in hitting his stride, and was the top scorer in Zone One of the Ghanaian Division One in 2019/2020 before Covid-19 brought the season to a premature close.

The suspension of action did not slow his progress, though, with the youngster having a hand in 17 goals - six assists and 11 goals - in his first 11 games in the 2020/2021 season.

Issahaku had a brief loan stint with Dreams FC where he scored six goals in 7 matches including a goal of the season contender in the opening weekend against Asante Kotoko was a member of the Black Stars squad at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon where he played three matches.