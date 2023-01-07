3 hours ago

Saudi Arabian Pro League side Al Batin have officially confirmed the signing of Asante Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu.

The central midfielder spent the first six months of the season with Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol but has cut short his loan spell for a new challenge.

"The club management has completed the signing procedures with the Ghanaian player Mudasiro Salifu," wrote the club on their official webiste.

Al Batin have signed the Ghanaian midfielder on an initial loan deal but have an option to make the loan deal permanent if he should impress.

The Asante Kotoko owned midfielder made 21 appearances for Sheriff Tiraspol in all competitions which included Moldovan League, UEFA Champions League qualifications, UEFA Europa League playoff and the Europa League group stages.

Mudasiru's new side are rock bottom of the Saudi Pro League and are starring relegation in the face as they have just a point in 11 matches and will be required to do a lot to keep his new side safe.

He is the second Ghanaian to have played at Al Batin after Afriyie Acquah played there recently.