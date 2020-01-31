1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan has sealed a move to Serie A side Fiorentina from Sassuolo.

Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan arrived in Milan late last night to complete his medical ahead of his move to Fiorentina.

Fiorentina has agreed an initial loan move for the next six months with an option to make the deal permanent for €16m fee in the summer.

All winter the Viola have been chasing the Ghanaian midfielder and a breakthrough has been made with both parties agreeing to a deal with the move finalized on Thursday.

The 26-year-old joined US Sassuolo from Sampdoria in summer 2016.

He has scored one goal with five assists in his 13 outings for US Sassuolo in the ongoing Serie A season.