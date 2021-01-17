39 minutes ago

Alfred Duncan has joined Cagliaria on loan after cutting short his stay at Fiorentina for another loan spell.

The Ghanaian midfielder will link up with former coach Eusebio Di Francesco, who trained him for two seasons at Sassuolo.

Final details of the negotiation was closed on Thursday with a loan deal with an option to buy the midfielder from Sassuolo outright for 13million euros a similar deal he was on at Fiorentina.

Duncan had his medical examination with the Sardinian side on Friday before an official announcement was made by the club on Sunday.

“Cagliari are delighted to announce the signing of Alfred Duncan from Fiorentina. The player joins the team on loan with an option to buy.”

After a troubled year with more shadows than lights at Fiorentina, Alfred returns to the base to find the consistency of performance he had in neroverde.

Duncan played 13 matches for the Viola, scoring a goal and adding an assist.

The Ghanaian has been capped nine times by his country.