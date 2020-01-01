1 hour ago

Arsenal have cut short the loan spell of England U-21 International Eddie Nketiah at Leeds United following his bit part he has been playing at the club.

The striker joined Leeds United on a season long loan deal but rarely played for the whites compelling the Gunners to exercise the recall clause in his contract.

Nketiah came off the bench in Leeds United 1-1 drawn game with West Brom Albion and after the game he waved good byes to the crowd but manager Marcelo Bielsa confirmed his departure post game.

The club and him informed us that he is not going to continue with us," said Bielsa. "We are sorry for that."

We know what we offered to him maybe was not what the club (Arsenal) expected," Bielsa told BBC Radio Leeds.

"He is a great player and excellent professional. He has been developed with a good education and for this reason it is a pity for us that he leaves us. We were happy with him."

The 20-year-old scored four goals in his first six matches for Leeds in all competitions but often had to settle for a place on the bench, starting in just two of his 19 appearances for United.

Nketiah posted on Twitter to say that his time at Leeds was "an enjoyable one".

"It's been an amazing experience and a privilege to play for such an amazing club," he said in the social media post.