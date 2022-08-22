1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has announced the signing of forward Nicholas Mensah after the player agreed on terms and passed his medical examination.

He joins the club on a three-year deal from Division Two side Delsanco FC.

The youngster is the latest addition to a tall list of new addition added to the Kotoko setup as they try to defend the league title they won last season whiles also competing in Africa.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of forward, Nicholas Mensah on a three-year deal from division two side Delsanco FC 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗡𝗶𝗰𝗼" the club announced.

The new recruit has been training with the club and is part of the players who have traveled to Sudan for the pre-season training tour.

He will be hoping to impress new Asante Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo on the trip.

He joins a tall list of players who have joined the club with the likes of Moise D'assise Pouaty, Frederick Asare, Sheriff Mohammed, Ernest Osei-Poku and Uganda international Steven Dese Mukwala.

The other recruits are Thomas Peleg Djomian, Ivorian midfielder Eric Serge Zézé, Enoch Morrison and John Tedeku.