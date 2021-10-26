1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Abdul Latif Anabila has completed a move to Ghana Premier League side Bechem United on a season long loan deal as reported by Ghanaguardian.com on Monday.

The player who has been registered by lower tier club Tema Eleven has been loaned to Bechem United for the season.

Anabila endured a fractious relationship with former Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto and was hell bent on leaving the club after just a season.

Not only did he endure a poor relationship on the field but also had a terrible run of form for the porcupine warriors struggling to replicate the good form he showed at AshantiGold before his move.

He was deemed surplus to requirements and released by Kotoko with the appointment of new coach Prosper Nartey Ogum.

Earlier stance by the player and his representatives to resort to the player status committee to claim his entitlements for the remaining two years of his contract has been abandoned.

He is expected to make his debut against Medeama on Sunday.

Anabila joined Asante Kotoko in October 2020 after departing AshantiGold SC as a free agent but has in the past played for New Edubiase United.

