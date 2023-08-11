42 minutes ago

Hull City's Ghanaian striker, Benjamin Tetteh, has completed a transfer to French Ligue 1 side Metz, as the two clubs have reached an agreement.

Tetteh has signed a three-year contract with the French side after spending just one season in England.

The 26-year-old forward's first season at Hull City was affected by injuries, preventing him from showcasing his full potential in the Championship.

Tetteh joined Hull City from Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor on a free transfer and signed a two-year contract with the English club. However, after just one season, he is set to make a move to France.

Born in Accra, Ghana, Tetteh began his youth career in his homeland, starting at Tudu Mighty Jets FC in 2013 before moving to Ghanian Premier League side Dreams FC.

He later played for Belgian side Standard Liege in 2016 before being loaned out to Slovacko. He has also had stints with Bohemians 1905 and Sparta Prague.

During his time at Hull City, Tetteh made 15 appearances, scoring once and providing four assists.

The striker has earned seven caps for the Ghanaian national team but was left out of the 2022 World Cup squad. Now, he looks forward to a new chapter in his career with Metz in Ligue 1.