The Ghana Football Association has appointed Charles Kwabla Akonnor as Head Coach of the Senior National team, the Black Stars.

The former Black Stars captain will be assisted by David Duncan as Assistant Coach.

The GFA has also named the rest Technical Team of the Black Stars as follows:



Najawu Issah​ -​Goalkeepers Coach



​Henry Martey​ -​Welfare Officer



​George Nii Anum​ Amasa -​Masseur

2. Dr. Christ Adomoako​ -​Team Doctor4.​ S. K. Ankomah​ -​Masseur6.​ Daniel Yankey​-​Equipment Officer

7.​ Suleman Zampa​-​Equipment Officer

The GFA has also constituted the Management Committee of the Black Stars as follows: