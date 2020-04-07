1 hour ago

Contract details of Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor has been made public by the aide and spokesperson of the Sports Ministry.

The former Asante Kotoko trainer was appointed as coach of the Black Stars in January but his contract details were murky.

Kofi Asare Brako who remains the personal aide and spokesperson for the Ministry of Youth and Sports revealed this on Adom TV.

Speculations were rife about the amount C.K was taking but it is now clear he takes $25,000, $10,000 less than his predecessor.

"In the contract, C.K Akonnor will be taking $25,000. It is in cedi equivalent," Kofi Asare Brako, who is also personal aide to the sports minister revealed on Adom TV. "The contract is for two years," he added.

The Black Stars trainer will now move into the apartment which was previously occupied by former coach Kwasi Appiah.

"Akonnor will move into the apartment which was previously occupied by Appiah and will also take the official car,' he said.