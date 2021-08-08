6 hours ago

Genoa have signed Trabzonspor and Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban from Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Ekuban joins Genoa for a reported €1.8m after selling Eldor Shomurodov to Roma this summer.

Ekuban has signed a deal until June 2024 with the Rossoblu and the former Leeds striker from Ghana returns to Italy, where he started his career with at Mantova.

“The medical visit has been completed, the contract signed, and the documents have been exchanged," the club wrote in a statement. “Caleb Ekuban is now a new player of the Grifone."

Born in Villafranca di Verona on 23 March 1994, and in possession of dual citizenship, the Ghanaian national forward (11 appearances, 3 goals) has been linked to Genoa for three seasons.

He boasts participation in a final phase of the African Cup (2019), as well as winning a Super Cup and a Turkish Cup with Trabzonspor, his last team (20 goals in 83 matches).

He played in the 2019/20 edition of the Europa League (4 goals in 5 games).

And in 2016/17, with Partizani Tirana (Albania), also in the Champions League.

In 2017/18 he played in the Championship with Leeds United.

He trained in the youth teams of Mantova and then of Chievo Verona. He started among the professionals with Sudtirol, before moving to Lumezzane and Renate.