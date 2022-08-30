54 minutes ago

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has sealed a season long loan move to German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

"The Cobham graduate moves to the Bundesliga for the rest of the campaign, having been an unused substitute in our last three Premier League fixtures. The Blues have the option to recall Callum in January." Chelsea confirmed

The winger has been with Chelsea since Under-8s level, making his senior debut from the bench in a win over Newcastle United in the FA Cup fourth round in January 2018. Since then he has made 126 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, scoring 16 goals.

There was interest from Juventus, Dortmund, Southampton, and Leicester City are all interested in taking him on loan.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is concerned about being left out of the Chelsea squad entirely in the league opener against Everton and was on the bench against Spurs and Leeds.

Hudson -Odoi burst onto the season under Maurizio Sarri but after flashes of his talent has failed to convince the club that he is the next big thing Chelsea went to all lengths to keep him out of the clutches of Bayern Munich.

He has flattered to deceive failing to hit the heights that his enormous talents promised whiles coming through the Chelsea academy and playing for the England youth team.

The Blues under new ownership are looking to rebuild the squad with the arrivals of Raheem Sterling from Man City, Khalidou Coulibaly, Marc Cucurella among others.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has made a total of 72 appearances in the English Premier League winning the Champions League, Super Cup, and the World Club Championship Cup.

Hudson-Odoi made 11 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea last season.

The 21-year-old, who earns £120,000 a week, scored one goal and provided two assists in those games.