1 hour ago

Former Ghana youth star Clifford Aboagye has completed a move to Mexican side Xolos Tijuana.

The midfielder has been plying his trade in Mexico for the past three season since leaving Spanish side Granada for Atlas in January 2017.

He has signed a three year contract with his new club and will hope to make an impact in the Guard1anes 2020 tournament.

The 25 year Ghanaian midifielder moved to Mexico initially on loan in the 2016/2017 season for Atlas on loan before the deal was made permanent a year on for a $1million.

He was then loaned to Querétaro FC where he played his football last year before returning to his parent club Atlas who have sold him to his side Xolos Tijuana.

In a post on Instagram by his agency Pro Ball Management, they expressed their delight at the move but regertted not being there due to the COVID-19 traveling restrictions.

“So proud of you Clifford. We have come a long way and Almighty Allah has made it possible. Sorry, I couldn’t be there for your signing, hopefully, I’ll visit you after the COVID-19 situation..Good luck Clifford in the new club and season”, the post read.

Ciffor Aboagye was destined for great things after a stellar World U-20 youth tournament in 2013 in Turkey where he came only second to Manchester United's Paul Pogba but has had a normadic career afterwards now finding a home in Mexico.