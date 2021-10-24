5 hours ago

Karela United's prized asset Diawise Taylor has finally sealed a transfer move to North African side Future FC in Egypt.

The newly promoted Egyptian side have announced the signing of the prolific Ghanaian striker on a three year contract after the club reached an agreement with his Ghana Premier League side.

Diawise Taylor had been linked with moves to a lot of clubs after the Ghana Premier League season ended with Tunisian giants Esperance, Ghanaian sides Kotoko and Hearts of Oak all linked with his signature.

The Ghanaian striker finished as the top scorer of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season with 18 goals in 31 matches .

Taylor also managed to provide 7 assists and won the man of the match awards on four occasions.

The prolific striker was linked with moves to Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak but none of these sides could afford the transfer fee being offered by the Egyptian side.

He was part of the Ghana U23 national team and has earned fleeting call ups to the Ghana senior national team although he is yet to be capped.