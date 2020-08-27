1 hour ago

Ambitious Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have completed the signing of former Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso on a free transfer.

The player who was released by Hearts of Oak after the expiration of his contract is believed to have penned a two year contract with the club.

Joseph Esso was surprisingly released by Hearts of Oak after both parties failed to reach an agreement over an extension of his contract.

He joined Hearts of Oak in 2018 as a free agent from Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs.

Joseph Esso scored ten goals for Hearts of Oak in three seasons for Hearts in the Ghana Premier League.

VIDEO BELOW:

