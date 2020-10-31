17 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have added to their squad with the addition of defender Solomon Twene ahead of the 2020/2021 season.

He is the fourth signing the club has made going into the new season after adding stellar names such as Abel Manomey and former Hearts striker Joseph Esso.

"Dreams FC is pleased to announce experienced left-back Solomon Twene as a player of the club following successful medicals." the club announced.

Twene whose last outing was in the Sudanese league signed a 3 year contract with the Still Believe lads.

The skillful left-back joins the club on a free agent after a successful season with Sudanese giant Al Shorta Al Qadarif, scoring four goals for his former side.

Speaking on his decision to join the Still Believe lads, excited Twene said “I joined Dreams FC because of the club’s philosophy. It’s one of the best clubs in Ghana in terms of player development and as a footballer irrespective of where you have played you still need a team that can help you develop your talent because football is dynamic and changes each day”.