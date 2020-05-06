42 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have completed the signing of Striker Ali Huzaf on a 3-years deal.

The for Bofoakwa Tanko FC attacker was unveiled by the Dawu based side on Wednesday after a successful medical examination.

‘‘Following a successful medical assessment, Dreams Football Club wishes to announce Ali Huzaf as a player of the club after the ex Bofoatwo Tano FC striker signed a 3 year deal with the club last month’’, a club statement read.

The strapping striker scored 12 goals while playing in the Division II League before earning a switch to Boafokwa where he recorded 5 goals before the suspension of the 2019-20 Division One League season.

Huzaf becomes the second player to join the club during the “corona break” after the club concluded and announced the transfer of Abel Manomey earlier last month.