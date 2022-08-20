21 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is virtually looking to rebuild a new side to challenge for honours in the coming season.

The latest player to join the Ghana Premier League champions is King Faisal midfielder, Enoch Morrison.

Morrison joins the porcupine warriors on a three-year deal that will keep him at the club until at least 2025 after agreeing on personal terms with the club.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder 𝐄𝐍𝐎𝐂𝐇 𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐎𝐍 from King Faisal on a three-year deal."

The influential midfielder helped the survive relegation last season and was scouted by a lot of top teams but the reds won the race for his signature.

The 22-year-old midfielder was involved in 9 goals for his side as he scored seven goals and assisted two of them in the league.

He played a total of 31 matches for the Insha Allah boys last season and was adjudged the man of the match twice.

The reds will have to set up a new midfield for next season as most of the key performers last season have been sold or have left the club.

Fabio Gama has departed the club on a free transfer whiles Mudasiru Salifu has also joined Moldovan side Sherrif Tiraspol on loan.