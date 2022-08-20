1 hour ago

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak have announced the capture of Ashantigold midfielder Eric Esso.

The midfielder who arrived in Accra on Friday, 19th August 2022 for his medical examinations has signed a three-year deal with his new side.

Hearts of Oak on Friday evening officially announced the signing of their latest player in what has been a very busy transfer period.

"We are happy to announce the signing of our latest addition to the Phobia squad. Welcome, Eric Esso,"

The central midfielder was among the over 20 players banned by the GFA for their involvement in match-fixing between Ashantigold and Inter Allies but has been handed a reprieve by the Court of Arbitration for Sports(CAS).

Esso played 29 matches for the miners last season in the Ghana Premier League as he scored four goals for his side who have since been demoted to the division two.