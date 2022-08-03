1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak has officially announced the signing of former Legon Cities goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi.

He joins the phobians on a three-year deal after departing Legon Cities, the club he played for in the second half of last season.

"We are glad to announce the latest family member, Eric Ofori Antwi. He signed a 3-year contract after passing his medicals. he joins the pool of great goalkeepers in the squad. He is finally reuniting with his former coaches." the club announced

Eric Ofori Antwi has also sealed a deal with Hearts of Oak with the expected departure of Richmond Ayi to FC Cincinnati and Richard Baidoo's desire to leave the club.

Eric Ofori Antwi joined Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities in the second round of the transfer window in the 2021/2022 season.

He has more than ten years of experience in the local league and has signed a three-year deal with Hearts of Oak.