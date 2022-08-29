58 minutes ago

Black Stars winger Felix Afena-Gyan has sealed a transfer move to Italian Serie A side Cremonese after leaving AS Roma permanently.

He has signed a five-year deal with the newly promoted Serie A side despite signing a four-year contract with Roma until 2026 this summer.

"US Cremonese announces that it has definitively acquired from As Roma the right to the sports performances of the footballer Felix Afena-Gyan ," the club announced.

Born in Sunyani (Ghana) on January 19, 2003, a winger, Felix grew up in football in the EurAfrica Academy, a football academy based in Accra.

In January 2021, the Ghanaian footballer moved to Roma, playing in the Under 18 and Primavera teams.

On 27 October 2021 he made his Serie A debut in the away match in Cagliari, while on 21 November he scored his first double in the Italian top flight, scoring in the match won by the Giallorossi at Ferraris against Genoa.

At 17 appearances in Serie A, Felix adds 6 appearances and a goal with the Ghana shirt.