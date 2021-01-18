45 minutes ago

Ghanaian attacker David Atanga has joined Austrian top-tier side FC Flyeralarm Admira in the current winter transfer window.

The attacking midfielder joins the Austrian side on loan till the end of the season from German Bundesliga II side Holstein Kiel.

"David Atanga was and is our dream player. As a club, we have done everything we can to get David from Holstein Kiel. We would like to thank the people in charge at Holstein Kiel who made this loan possible and who met us," said Franz Wohlfahrt, Managing Director Sport.

The Ghanaian will be working with a familiar face in the shape of Admira manager Damir Buric a coach he worked with in the past at SpVgg Greuther Fürth, played for RB Salzburg in 2015, and he was also active at SV Mattersburg and SKN St. Pölten

"I am pleased that those responsible managed to get David to come to us. He's a profile player that we haven't had in our ranks before. His commitment opens up new opportunities and makes us more flexible," coach Buric explained.

The former Ghana U-20 player now 24 played 34 Bundesliga 2 games for Holstein Kiel and scored eight goals and four assists.

Atanga will join the rest of his new team mates at Admira on Tuesday