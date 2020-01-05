1 hour ago

Ghanaian international Francis Afriyie has signed a one season deal with Botswana champions Township Rollers from Gor Mahia.

The former Bechem United sharp shooter joined Township Rollers on a free transfer after opting out of his contract with Gor.

The 24 year old left the Kenyan champions after only six months stint and is expected to lead the attack of the Botswanan side.

During that brief spell, Afriyie racked up impressive figures in the Kenyan Premier League scoring six goals in eleven appearances for Gor Mahia.

He touch down in Botswana with a huge reputation after his Kenyan Adventure which made him the subject of transfer speculations from several clubs in Africa and Europe.