The Ghana Football Association has revealed that it has disbursed monies that was sent to them by world football governing body FIFA and CAF to mitigate against the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.

A marathon meeting was held on Tuesday 14th July 2020 by the Executive Council of the GFA where the modalities and amount to be handed to each body or club was stated.

Twelve stakeholders under the GFA that included football clubs comprising the Premier League clubs, division one league clubs, women's league clubs.

Others who benefited inluded the Regional Football Associations, Schools and Colleges, Referees Association Ghana, Coaches Association Ghana, PFAG, Futsal Association,Beach Soccer, Security Services Sports Association, Juvenile Clubs Association among others.

18 Premier League clubs are set to share $270,000, while the 48 Division One League clubs will also receive a total of $360,000, the 16 Women’s Premier League clubs $160,000 and 72 Regional Women’s Division One League clubs will share $60,000 among a host of others.

