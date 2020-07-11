1 hour ago

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh has completed his switch to German second tier club St. Pauli for an undisclosed fee, Ghanaguardian can confirm.

The 24-year old attacking midfielder joined St.Pauli on a three-year deal from relegated Bundesliga II side SV Wehen Wiesbaden on Wednesday after successfully completing a mandatory medical test.

Kyereh was a key figure for SV Wehen Wiesbaden since joining them in 2018 from German lower tier club TSV Havelse.

The highly rated player has been ever present for Wehen in his two years stint with the club scoring 21 goals in 62 appearance prior to their relegation at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh was born in Accra in Accra, Ghana but moved to Germany as a teenager where he began his football career at the Eintracht Braunschweig Academy.

He is eligible to play for the Black Stars as he is yet to feature for Germany at any level.