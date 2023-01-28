2 hours ago

English Premier League side Bournemouth has announced the signing of Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo in the winter transfer window.

The former Bristol City forward has penned a four and half year contract with his new side for a fee reported to be 10 million pounds.

The 23-year-old's contract with the robins was to expire in the summer but the club had the option to extend it to 2024.

Antoine Semenyo has been directly involved in 42 goals from 124 appearances for Bristol City in all competitions.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "Antoine is an exciting player and one we have monitored for a while.

"He had interest from elsewhere and so we're delighted to welcome him to the club."

Semenyo, who scored four goals in his final five matches for the Robins, could make his Bournemouth debut against Brighton on 4 February.

He is Gary O'Neil's third signing of the January window, after Dango Ouattara and Darren Randolph, as the Cherries look to avoid relegation.

Semenyo has scored six goals in 24 matches across all competitions for his side with his latest goal coming against Blackburn Rovers in a 1-1 draw.

Bristol City has struggled in the Championship under Nigel Pearson this term as they currently lie seven points above the drop zone.

He was part of the Black Stars squad that played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar featuring in two matches before Ghana exited the competition at the group stages.