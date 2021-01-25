4 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Abdul Basit Khalid has sealed his transfer to Tunisian giants Esperance de Tunis in the current winter transfer window.

The Ghanaian has signed a two and half year deal with Esperance after agreeing terms with the North African giants and passing his medical exams.

He arrived in Tunisia on Saturday to complete all the formalities of his transfer.

Khalid, 24, joins Esperance de Tunis from European side Makedonija Gjorce Petrov where he scored 8 goals and provided 3 assists in 14 matches in the 2020/2021 season.

He has in the past played for FK Teuta in Albania and also FC Prishtina in Kosovo.