1 hour ago

German-born Ghanaian defender Gideon Jung has joined newly promoted German Bundesliga side SpVgg Greuther Furth in the current transfer window.

The 26 year old center back who can also play in several positions across the backline has signed a two year contract with his new side.

He joins SpVgg Greuther Furth on a free transfer after leaving German Bundesliga II side after the expiration of his contract.

Jung passed his medical examination and agreed personal terms on Tuesday before penning his two year contract.

"I'm so happy that the change worked. In the conversations I noticed the passion and professionalism with which those responsible in Furth act and that is exactly what the team embodied in the past season. Nice that I can now be a part of it, " Jung told the club's official website.

"Gideon wants to really get started again with us and knows what to expect in the first division. His variability, paired with his experience, will do us very well and he also fits in perfectly with our team in terms of character," Sporting director Rachid Azzouzi expressed.

He made 19 appearances in the Bundesliga 2 last season for Hamburger.

Jung is yet to be capped by Germany although he has played for German at the youth team level but is still eligible to play for Ghana.