3 hours ago

Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak have appointed Serbian trainer Kosta Papic for his second spell at the club.

He replaces former head coach Edward Nii Odoom who has been sent parking to the junior side Auroras a role he has handled in the past.

After two games in the Ghana Premier League without a win, with Hearts managing a 2-2 draw with Ashantigold and losing by a lone goal to Inter Allies the phobians have reacted.

Kosta Papic was brought into the club as a technical director but with recent results not too pleasing to the club's hierarchy they have decided to act by replacing Odoom.

The Serbian will be assisted by former Berekum Chelsea gaffer Joseph Asare Bediako who recently joined the club as an assistant coach to Edward Nii Odoom.

Hearts have been without a Ghana Premier League title since 2009 when Kosta Papic who has now made a return won it with the club and they will hope history will repeat itself.

He will be on the bench when the club host Karela United this Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Since departing Ghana after league glory with Hearts in 2008/09, Papic has had stints with Young Africans of Tanzania, South African sides Black Leopards, Chippa United, Polokwane City and Royal Eagles.

His last coaching job was as the head coach of eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) in December 2018 and left the role in December 2019.