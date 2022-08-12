2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have handed midfielder Daniel Kodie a new two-year contract that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2024 season.

"Daniel Kordie We are happy to announce that Daniel Kordie will be with the Phobia Family for the next 2 years. He has fully recovered." the club announced

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder has been out of action for more than a year since getting injured at the beginning of the 2019/2020 season.

Daniel Kodie successfully underwent surgery in South Africa and has recuperated and is back training with the team after successful rehabilitation.

The medical team at the Netcare Linksfield Hospital-South Africa led by the experienced surgeon, Dr. McCready completed the surgery for the player on Friday, May 14, 2021.

