1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have announced the capture of 22 year old Nigerian striker Danjuma Kuti on a two year deal.

He is the second striker to have been signed by the capital based club after signing former Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh.

Despite football going on a coronavirus induced break, the second transfer window has been very active with the phobians strengthening their side.

The bulky striker signed a two-year deal with the Rainbow club after a successful trial.

He arrived in the country last month to undergo a two-week trial at the club after his contract with Indian Super League side Punjab FC expired in January.

He has previously played for Lobi Stars in his homeland, UAE side Fujalrah SC and Techno Aryan FC in India.

Danjuma Kuti is the club's third acquisition after Abednego Tetteh and Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali.