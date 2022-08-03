53 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak has officially announced the signing of former Swedru All Blacks defender Zakaria Yakubu

He joins the phobians on a four-year deal after departing Division One League side Swedru All Blacks.

"Hearts of Oak have also completed the signing of Swedru All Blacks center back Zakaria Yakubu who completed his medical examinations with the club on Thursday." the club announced

The defender was integral for the Division One League side and will be hoping to impress in the Ghana Premier League