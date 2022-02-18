10 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sadiq has on Friday departed Danish side FC Nordsjælland for pastures anew at Swedish side BK Häcken.

The former Ghana youth star has signed a contract with his new club until the 2025 season.

He has by this move ended his four year stay at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland where he joined in 2018.

Ibrahim Sadiq was on the peripheries this term before his move as he made a paltry six appearances for FC Nordsjaelland before leaving.

"I am very happy to be ready for BK Häcken and have received a very good reception from the entire organization. Häcken is a well-known club for me as I have been to the Gothia Cup on three occasions and won gold all the time. I know that the club has followed me over the years and I am happy to finally be here," he told the club's official website

The winger played at the famed Right to Dream Academy and also played three times in the Gothia Cup in 2014,2015 and 2017.

"After four years in Denmark, which has felt like a second home for me, I am ready to try new challenges and go outside my safety zone. I'm here to have a good season with the team and win titles. I look forward to playing for the supporters, showcasing my talent and contributing as much joy as I can, says Ibrahim Sadiq.

BK Hacken sporting director Martin Ericsson said: "Ibrahim is a player with extreme speed and resilience, while he has a good technique to complement it with. It feels very exciting to be able to take part in his top qualities, at the same time as we can be sure that he has received a good education at Right to Dream and North Zealand.

" He has long been ranked highly as a great talent, but we believe that there is a great development potential left, which we hope and believe we can achieve in the yellow-black shirt."

He has been capped at the youth level where he has featured for Ghana's U17 and U23 sides.