1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies have announced a sponsorship deal with fruit juice manufacturers Tampico.

"Inter Allies FC wish to announce that the Club has struck a sponsorship deal with Acadia Industries Limited, producers of Tampico, commencing immediately.

Under the sponsorship deal, the company will have its “TAMPICO” logo on Inter Allies’ Jerseys until the end of the 2020-21 football season," the club announced via their official website.

The Club’s Vice President Delali Eric Senaye told www.interalliesfc.com: “We are pleased to have TAMPICO as a sponsor and we look forward for a healthy relation in achieving our mutual goals.”

He added: “We are very grateful to for coming on board to support us in this difficult moment.”

The CEO also encourages more local companies as part of their social responsibilities should come on board and support football clubs.

Acadia Industries Limited was established in July 2014 for the purpose of Co-packer of Juice (Tampico- Products of USA). The company has over 25 years of experience in the fields of manufacturing, Distribution models, Operations Management, Strategic Relationships, Product Portfolio Management, Strategic Planning, Organizational Modeling, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Corporate communication.

Acadia and its sister company; Interbrands Ghana Ltd (a sales and distribution company) is a subsidiary of GMA Group, an American company headquartered in New York City.

GMA Group is a multi-industry holding company with a specialty in sourcing, manufacturing, wholesale, and real estate in the U.S. and around the world for almost three decades. GMA Group sells to major retailers, such as Walmart, Target, CVS, Meijer, Kroger, and currently employs over 3,000 employees worldwide.

Inter Allies will face Dreams FC in a league match on Monday and the Club will display the new branded shirts with TAMPICO logo.