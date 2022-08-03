51 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak have completed the transfer of Cameroonian striker Junior Kaaba from Fauvre Azur Elite FC after reaching an agreement.

"Junior Kaaba finally joins the Phobia family. He puts pen to paper after a successful medical. He signed a 2-year agreement with Accra Hearts of Oak and we are glad he will join the rest of the team as we prepare for the CAF competition and the GPL."

The phobians have been in talks with Junior Kaaba's club Fauvre Azur Elite FC with the player traveling to Ghana this week to complete the deal and sign the contract.

He completed his medical examination on Tuesday at the Blue Valley specialist medical center before putting pen to paper on a two-year contract for an undisclosed amount.

MTN FA Cup champions Accra Hearts of Oak appears to be following in the footsteps of their arch rivals Asante Kotoko as they are close to sealing a transfer move for a Cameroonian striker.

Last year Asante Kotoko signed two Cameroonian attackers and as they say, the rest is history.

Hearts of Oak failed to replicate the lofty heights of last season when they won the league and are keen to mount a strong title challenge next season.

Junior Kaaba was prolific in the Cameroonian topflight this season where he notched up seven goals in the first round of the season before finishing with 11 goals for the season with five assists to his name.

Hearts of Oak have stolen a march on some other African sides who wanted to sign the prolific striker.

Junior Kaaba is among Cameroon's CHAN squad and is preparing for the CHAN qualifiers.

Hearts will compete in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.