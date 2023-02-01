1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana completed his transfer to English Premier League side Southampton on transfer deadline day.

Stade Rennes will receive a €25 million transfer fee plus €3 million in bonuses from both Southampton for Kamaldeen Sulemana.

There were two identical offers from the saints and fellow English Premier League side Everton but the player chose Southampton.

He has signed a four-year contract with the south coast club after passing his medical examination and will team up with compatriot Salisu Mohammed as they help the club starve off relegation.

Kamaldeen Sulemana had been the subject of two offers from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and struggling English sides Southampton and Everton.

Rennes had earlier in the window rejected a €17 million bid from Southampton and PSV for Kamaldeen Sulemana,20, while Everton was also interested in the Ghana international.

Both clubs bid €17m for the Ghanaian international, although the Dutch side’s offer was structured as an initial €15m along with €2m in add-ons, whereas the Premier League side’s offer excluded any bonuses.

Kamaldeen Sulemana joined the French side from Danish club FC Norsdjaelland in the summer of July 2021 for a fee of €17 million but injuries have hindered his progress at the club.