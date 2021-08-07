6 hours ago

French Ligue 1 side Lens have completed the signing of Austrian defender with Ghanaian parents, Kevin Danso.

The 22-year-old defensive rock with imposing stature (1m90, 85 kg), born in Voitsberg was the top priority of Racing.

He arrives accompanied by a flattering reputation and the firm intention to confirm in Ligue 1 the great potential displayed in Germany (41 Bundesliga games) and in the Premier League in particular.

The Austrian talent has played for his nation from a young age earning selections from the U15 on-wards - earning not less than 43 caps in various categories - Kévin Danso quickly appeared on the radar of top European clubs when he has just finished a convincing training cycle in the German club of FC Augsburg. His size and the intensity he puts on the pitch propel him to the age of majority on the lawns of the Bundesliga.

A remarkable debut which led to him being called up for the first time in the Austria A team by national coach Marcel Koller, for a 2018 World Cup qualifying match against Wales on September 2, 2017.

The talent is there, precocious, and asserts himself until 2019 when the player was loaned to the Premier League, side Southampton. "A short but so rewarding experience in a very big championship" today recalls the neo-Lensois who, in 6 games, had the opportunity to rub shoulders with both Manchester clubs.

In search of regular playing time after this passage across the Channel, it was in Germany that he returned last season to Fortuna Düsseldorf (German D2) where he enhanced his reputation.

In the lower tier league, he impressed as he played in central defense in 32 games scoring (2 goals) and rekindled the sirens of many European clubs.