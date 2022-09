2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has announced the signing of talented teen sensation Rocky Dwamena from lower-tier side Kharis Sports Academy.

The youngster hasΒ put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the reds that will keep him at the club until at least 2025.

"π‘Šπ‘’ π‘Žπ‘Ÿπ‘’ π‘π‘™π‘’π‘Žπ‘ π‘’π‘‘ π‘‘π‘œ π‘π‘œπ‘›π‘“π‘–π‘Ÿπ‘š π‘‘β„Žπ‘’ 𝑠𝑖𝑔𝑛𝑖𝑛𝑔 π‘œπ‘“ π‘¦π‘œπ‘’π‘›π‘” π‘šπ‘–π‘‘π‘“π‘–π‘’π‘™π‘‘ π‘ π‘’π‘›π‘ π‘Žπ‘‘π‘–π‘œπ‘›, π‘ π‘œπ‘π‘˜π‘¦ π·π‘€π‘Žπ‘šπ‘’π‘›π‘Ž π‘œπ‘› π‘Ž π‘‘β„Žπ‘Ÿπ‘’π‘’-π‘¦π‘’π‘Žπ‘Ÿ π‘‘π‘’π‘Žπ‘™ π’‡π’“π’π’Ž π‘²π’‰π’‚π’“π’Šπ’” 𝑺𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔 π‘¨π’„π’‚π’ π’†π’Žπ’š." the club announced.

DwamenaΒ impressed the technical handlers of the club during a trial and was part of the team's ten-day pre-season training tour of Sudan.

He joins a tall list ofΒ acquisitions made by the Ghana Premier League champions which includes: Steven Mukwala, Ernest Osei Poku, John Tedeku, Nicholas Mensah, Sheriff Mohammed, Nicholas Osei Bonsu, Moise Pouaty, Frederick Asare, Enoch Morrison, Thomas Pele, Eric Serge Zeze among others.

Asante Kotoko will begin their 2022/23 season's campaign with RC Kadiogo of Burkina Faso in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League on Friday, 9th September, 2022 in Ivory Coast.