2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has announced the signing of talented teen sensation Rocky Dwamena from lower-tier side Kharis Sports Academy.

The youngster has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the reds that will keep him at the club until at least 2025.

"𝑊𝑒 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑝𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑓𝑖𝑟𝑚 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑖𝑔𝑛𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑜𝑓 𝑦𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑔 𝑚𝑖𝑑𝑓𝑖𝑒𝑙𝑑 𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛, 𝑅𝑜𝑐𝑘𝑦 𝐷𝑤𝑎𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑎 𝑜𝑛 𝑎 𝑡ℎ𝑟𝑒𝑒-𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟 𝑑𝑒𝑎𝑙 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒔 𝑺𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔 𝑨𝒄𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒎𝒚." the club announced.

Dwamena impressed the technical handlers of the club during a trial and was part of the team's ten-day pre-season training tour of Sudan.

He joins a tall list of acquisitions made by the Ghana Premier League champions which includes: Steven Mukwala, Ernest Osei Poku, John Tedeku, Nicholas Mensah, Sheriff Mohammed, Nicholas Osei Bonsu, Moise Pouaty, Frederick Asare, Enoch Morrison, Thomas Pele, Eric Serge Zeze among others.

Asante Kotoko will begin their 2022/23 season's campaign with RC Kadiogo of Burkina Faso in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League on Friday, 9th September, 2022 in Ivory Coast.