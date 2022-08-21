3 hours ago

Ghana Premier League champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced the appointment of Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo as their new trainer.

He replaces Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum who departed the club after 11 months in charge of the club.

The former University of Cape Coast lecturer resigned from his post after disagreements with the management of the club.

Zerbo, 59, arrived in Ghana on Saturday evening to wrap up the deal and other documentation.

"We are delighted to Announce Burkinabè trainer, 𝑺𝑬𝒀𝑫𝑶𝑼 “K R O L“ 𝒁𝑬𝑹𝑩𝑶 as our new Head Coach for one season with an option for a further year. 𝑾𝑬𝑳𝑪𝑶𝑴𝑬 𝑻𝑶 𝑲𝑼𝑴𝑨𝑺𝑰" the club announced

The new Kotoko coach was in charge of the Burkina Faso CHAN team in 2020 where they exited the competition at the group stages.

He began his coaching career in the 2013/14 season when he was in charge of Rail Club du Kadiogo.

He later joined Bankuy Sports from 2014 to 2016 before heading to SONABEL and Bukinabe giants ASFA Yennenga.

Zerbo's last team was Union Sportive des Forces Armées before he was handed the local national team job.

He is expected to guide the Fabulous team to defend their Ghana Premier League title, make an impact in the CAF Champions League and also in the Ghana FA Cup.

Kotoko will face Burkina Faso champions Rail Club du Kadiogo in the first preliminary round of the Champions League set to begin in September.