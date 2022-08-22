2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has announced the signing of center-back Sheriff Mohammed from lower-tier side EuroAfrica FC.

He is the latest addition to the Ghana Premier League champions as they bid to mount a title defense in the 2022/2023 season and compete in the CAF Champions League.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Versatile Centre Back, 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗳 𝗠𝗼𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗱 from EuroAfrica FC on a three year deal. 𝙒𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙈𝙤" the club announced.

The defender has signed a three-year contract with the club that will keep him at the club until at least the end of season 2025.

Sheriff has been training with the Kotoko squad for a while now and played in the team's training match against Panthers FC.

He joins a tall list of players who have joined the club with the likes of Moise D'assise Pouaty, Frederick Asare, Nicholas Mensah, Ernest Osei-Poku and Uganda international Steven Dese Mukwala.

The other recruits are Thomas Peleg Djomian, Ivorian midfielder Eric Serge Zézé, Enoch Morrison and John Tedeku.