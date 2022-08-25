46 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko has added another new signing to their tall list of players with Shadrack Addo their latest acquisition from Panthers FC.

He has signed a long-term contract with the reds as he aims to make a name for himself with the porcupine warriors.

"It is our pleasure to announce the signing of Attacking midfielder 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐀𝐃𝐃𝐎, a young warrior with huge prospects to the Porcupine Family from Panthers FC.. 𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐒𝐇𝐀D" the club wrote on twitter.

The attacking midfielder is currently with the club in Sudan for a ten-day preseason exercise for the 2022/23 season.

Asante Kotoko have already signed Moise Pouaty, Frederick Asare, Ernest Osei Poku, John Tedeku, Steven Mukwala, Thomas Pele, Eric Serge Zeze, Enoch Morrison among others.