Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko has added another new signing to their tall list of players with Shadrack Addo their latest acquisition from Panthers FC.
He has signed a long-term contract with the reds as he aims to make a name for himself with the porcupine warriors.
"It is our pleasure to announce the signing of Attacking midfielder 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐀𝐃𝐃𝐎, a young warrior with huge prospects to the Porcupine Family from Panthers FC.. 𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐒𝐇𝐀D" the club wrote on twitter.
The attacking midfielder is currently with the club in Sudan for a ten-day preseason exercise for the 2022/23 season.
Asante Kotoko have already signed Moise Pouaty, Frederick Asare, Ernest Osei Poku, John Tedeku, Steven Mukwala, Thomas Pele, Eric Serge Zeze, Enoch Morrison among others.
Comments