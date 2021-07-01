34 minutes ago

Italian Serie A side Cagliari have officially announced the departure of former Black Stars midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah from the club.

The versatile 33 year old joined the then struggling Serie A club in February as a free agent after leaving Inter Milan in the summer of last season.

Asamoah has spent all his European career in Italy having played for the likes of Udinese, Juventus and Inter Milan.

He joined the club on a short term deal in February but the club have decided not to renew his contract after he made 11 appearances with most of them from the bench.

The Sardinia club formally made the announcement of the departure of Kwadwo Asamoah among other loan stars which includes compatriot Alfred Duncan who returns to Fiorentina.

"The loans of Arturo Calabresi, Alfred Duncan, Radja Nainggolan, Daniele Rugani and Riccardo Sottil end. Kwadwo Asamoah's contract also expires." Cagliari tweeted.

He is likely for the first time in his career to depart Italy as he is wanted by Europe's ultimate retirement home of Turkey with Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce all credited with an interest.

?s=20