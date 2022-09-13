39 minutes ago

Highly -rated goalkeeper, Lord Bawah Martey has inked a 1- year sponsorship deal with Ashlid Enterprise for the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League season.

The sportswear suppliers is keen on growing its sports brand in the country and has in the last few years been forming alliances with a number of clubs.

Last, the firm reached an agreement with former Asante Kotoko Captain and goalkeeper Felix Annan to sponsor him for the 2020/21 season while he serves as the Brand Ambassador for the company and Richard Atta as well for the 2021/22 season.

Following up on that, Ashlid Enterprise has today signed a deal with Lord Bawah Martey that will see them Sponsoring the new Dreams FC goalkeeper for the next one year.

Lord Bawah will receive numerous pair of goalkeepers' gloves designed with his own specifications over the course of the year.

Free hoodies, T- Shirts and hats- will also be provided.

About Ashlid Enterprise

Ashlid Enterprise is the leading Ghanaian Company offering sportswear to athletes in form of kits, gloves, training bibs, cones, Footballs, Football boots, Captain Armbands among others.

Asante Kotoko SC goalkeeper and 2019 SWAG player of the year Felix Annan is the brand Ambassador for Ashild Enterprise.

The company has also worked with Black and Hearts of Oak Goalkeeper Richard Attah.

And currently sponsored the 202/22 Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) middle League.

In the past, Ashild Enterprise as a company, has been the sole supplier of quality footballs to almost all the juvenile clubs based in the country.

Additionally, they are also the sole supplier of footballs for some first tier and second tier division teams which includes, WAFA, Dreams FC, Liberty professionals, BYF Academy, Okwaku Utd, Heart Of Lions, Sporting Mirren, Alajo United.

Adding to their growing portfolio, Ashlid Enterprise is the official headline sponsor of second division side Alajo.